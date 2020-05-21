Koyambedu returnees under watch in Kadapa district

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The district administration has stepped up surveillance on migrant workers returning from Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai, which emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19. Kadapa has registered 110 coronavirus cases so far. An old man of Sanjeev Nagar Colony in Rayachoti tested positive on Wednesday. Of the total 110 cases, 76 patients were discharged from hospitals. The number of active cases is 34. About 15 returned from Koyambedu market had tested positive.