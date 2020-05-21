Lockdown 4.0: 25 containment clusters in Krishna to curb spread of COVID-19

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With relaxed lockdown 4.0 guidelines to revive economic activity, there will be 25 Covid-19 containment clusters in Krishna district and of which nine fall under the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) limits. Except in containment clusters, shops and business establishments are permitted to run from 7 am to 7 pm in all other places. The timings are not applicable to some shops like pharmacies, which are permitted to remain open for longer duration.

The Krishna district administration on Wednesday notified 25 geographical locations as Covid-19 containment clusters to curb the spread of the pandemic. “Earlier, the district had 42 containment clusters and of which 20 were in Vijayawada city alone. However, with decrease in corona positive cases, the number of containment clusters in VMC limits have been brought down to nine,” said Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiaz.

Krishna Lanka, Machavaram, Vidyadharapuram and Kothapeta in Vijayawada still fall under the containment clusters as Covid-19 cases are still emerging from these localities. “The remaining 17 clusters did not report any Covid-19 positive case and the persons affected with the virus had recovered completely and got discharged from hospitals. Such localities are denotified as containment clusters,” the Collector said.

The Collector made it clear that there will be no relaxation in the 25 containment clusters and lockdown will be enforced strictly. Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said the list of red, orange and green zones will be made available for the public on vmc.ap.gov.in by 11 am on Thursday. Further information on containment zones can be had from Control Room phone numbers 0866-2424172, 0866-2427485, 0866-2422515 and toll free No 1800 425 2000, he added.

Social distancing, safety norms a must

Salons can open in non-containment clusters, but the district administration has decided to impose restrictions on cinema theatres, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment places, parks, bars, auditoria, assembly halls and other places. Restaurants will be permitted to operate kitchens for home delivery of food and takeaway only.

Wearing of face mask by customers is mandatory and they should be asked to sanitise their hands with sanitisers before entering into the shops. Social distancing of 6 ft should be maintained near shops/establishments, not more than five customers are permitted. Footwear, garment and jewellery shops are not allowed to open.