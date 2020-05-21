STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lockdown 4.0: 25 containment clusters in Krishna to curb spread of COVID-19

The Krishna district administration on Wednesday notified 25 geographical locations as Covid-19 containment clusters.

Published: 21st May 2020 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

A sanitation worker sprays disinfectant near a private hospital. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With relaxed lockdown 4.0 guidelines to revive economic activity, there will be 25 Covid-19 containment clusters in Krishna district and of which nine fall under the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) limits. Except in containment clusters, shops and business establishments are permitted to run from 7 am to 7 pm in all other places. The timings are not applicable to some shops like pharmacies, which are permitted to remain open for longer duration.

The Krishna district administration on Wednesday notified 25 geographical locations as Covid-19 containment clusters to curb the spread of the pandemic. “Earlier, the district had 42 containment clusters and of which 20 were in Vijayawada city alone. However, with decrease in corona positive cases, the number of containment clusters in VMC limits have been brought down to nine,” said Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiaz.

Krishna Lanka, Machavaram, Vidyadharapuram and Kothapeta in Vijayawada still fall under the containment clusters as Covid-19 cases are still emerging from these localities. “The remaining 17 clusters did not report any Covid-19 positive case and the persons affected with the virus had recovered completely and got discharged from hospitals. Such localities are denotified as containment clusters,” the Collector said.

The Collector made it clear that there will be no relaxation in the 25 containment clusters and lockdown will be enforced strictly. Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said the list of red, orange and green zones will be made available for the public on vmc.ap.gov.in by 11 am on Thursday. Further information on containment zones can be had from Control Room phone numbers 0866-2424172, 0866-2427485, 0866-2422515 and toll free No 1800 425 2000, he added.

Social distancing,  safety norms a must
Salons can open in non-containment clusters, but the district administration has decided to impose restrictions on cinema theatres, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment places, parks, bars, auditoria, assembly halls and other places. Restaurants will be permitted to operate kitchens for home delivery of food and takeaway only. 

Wearing of face mask by customers is mandatory and they should be asked to sanitise their hands with sanitisers before entering into the shops. Social distancing of 6 ft should be maintained near shops/establishments, not more than five customers are permitted. Footwear, garment and jewellery shops are not allowed to open.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh COVID 19 Coronavirus Krishna covid lockdown Krishna containment clusters
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp