AP Express, Godavari, Konark, Falaknuma from June 1

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: As a major relief to passengers stranded in various places due to lockdown since March 22, the Indian Railways has decided to run 200 special trains from June 1. The trains which run via Visakhapatnam are AP Express, Godavari Express, Konark Express and Falaknuma Express.

AP Express special train will run from Visakhapatnam to New Delhi from June 1 and from New Delhi to Visakhapatnam from June 3 with the timings and stoppages similar to that of 20805/20806 AP Express. Godavari Express special train will run from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam from June 1 and from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad from June 2 with timings and stoppages similar to that of 12727/12728 Godavari Express.

Konark Express special train will run from Bhubaneswar to CST Mumbai from June 1 and from CST Mumbai to Bhubaneswar from June 3 with the timings and stoppages similar to that of 11019/11020 Konark Express. Falaknuma Express special train will run from Secunderabad to Howrah from June 1 and from Howrah to Secunderabad from June 3 with timings and stoppages similar to that of 12703/12704 Falaknuma Express. Social distancing and other safety norms need to be followed by passengers to curb spread of Covid-19.

Only online booking of tickets

ECoR Senior Divisional Commercial Manager G Suneel Kumar said on Thursday that ticket booking for these trains will be only through IRCTC website or through mobile app. Booking of tickets through IRCTC railway agents has not been permitted.

The advance period for booking tickets in these trains will be 30 days. RAC and wait list tickets can be generated in these trains but, after preparation of final passenger chart, wait list passengers cannot be allowed to board the train Tatkal train tickets will not be generated in these trains. Current booking will also be permitted through online, after chart preparation and two hours before departure of the trains. No concessional train tickets will be allowed except four categories of Divyangjan and 11 categories of patient concessions.

These trains will be run with reserved berths with normal Mail/Express and Superfast train fare. Second class fare will be charged for passengers travelling in general second class coaches with reserved berths. No blanket and linen will be provided in the train and people have to make their own arrangements, he said.

SCR to open reservation counters

The South Central Railway (SCR) has decided to open reservation counters at all major stations in a phased manner for the benefit of passengers. Starting Friday, the reservation counters will be opened at 73 railway stations in the SCR. Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati, Renigunta, Piduguralla, Nambur, Mangalagiri, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Eluru,Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tadepalligudem, Annavaram and Tuni stations are among them.

Trains via Vijayawada

Train No 07201/07202 Guntur - Secunderabad (Golconda Express - daily)

Train No 02296/02295 Danapur - KSR Bengaluru (Sanghamitra Express - daily)

Train No 02245/02246 Howrah - Yesvantapur Junction (Duronto)