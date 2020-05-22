STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Extend a helping hand to education sector: KVP to Centre

In a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former MP said the pandemic shattered the economies of all the countries.

Published: 22nd May 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Former Rajya Sabha member KVP Ramachandra Rao

Former Rajya Sabha member KVP Ramachandra Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the Financial Package announced by the Centre to revive the economy from the impact of COVID-19 did not address the problems of education sector, former MP Dr KVP Ramachandra Rao on Thursday asked the Centre to assess the pandemic effect on education sector and extend assistance to it.

In a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former MP said the pandemic shattered the economies of all the countries. “The Centre has taken several measures to lessen the catastrophic impact of COVID-19 on several sectors by announcing a financial package. I hope the government takes utmost care in implementation of the package so that the benefit reaches the targeted beneficiaries up to the grassroots level,’’ he said.

Urging the Centre to assess the pandemic effect on the education sector, the former MP wanted the Centre to consider his suggestions,  which include liberal financing (susidised loans) by the banks and financial institutions to the educational institutions at low interest rate, by treating education as a ‘priority sector’. He wanted suitable instructions to be given to banks to allow the educational institutions to defer the existing loan repayments by declaring moratorium or holiday period by one or two years, without charging any overdue interest or penalty for the moratorium period. 

Further, the MP wanted provision for ‘liberalised soft loons’ to the existing private technical institutions to enable them to introduce compatible courses in emerging areas, online education, digital class rooms, expansion of infrastructure to maintain social distance in infrastructure facilities to protect the health and hygienic conditions in hostels, school buses, canteens libraries and laboratories.

He also wanted the Centre to ensure the survival and sustainability of educational institutions, working capital limits as over drafts may be extended to meet the operational and administrative expenses including staff salaries for about six months. He also demanded exemptions from GST for services related to construction, online education, food & transport at least for period of 2-3 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
VP Ramachandra Rao education sector Andhra Pradesh
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp