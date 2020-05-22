Vizag airport ready to receive domestic flights

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam airport is well prepared to receive domestic flights as per the decision taken by the Central government to resume operations. Speaking to TNIE, Airport Director M Raja Kishore said the airport has already been made touch-free to ensure social distancing. The airport preparedness was well exhibited while handling three flights which arrived as part of Vande Bharat Mission, he said.

Vizag airport used to handle 76 flights both arrivals and departures before lockdown. Now, initially flights will be operated to metro cities. As Vizag is well connected to metros, it will receive one third of flights and schedule will be announced by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after getting the nod of the Civil Aviation Ministry.

He said as airport preparedness was complete, airlines preparedness will be assessed now and based on it proposals will be approved. Proposals were sought from IndiGo, SpcieJet, Air Asia, Air India and Alliance and their proposals were forwarded. Flights are likely to be operated from Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. However, details of the number of flights will be known on Friday, he said.

The Airport Director said as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines, social distance and touch-free travel would be ensured. “Due to our well preparedness, we could handle three international flights smoothly and ensured hassle free movement of passengers. The district administration and State authorities also helped us in this regard,” the Airport Director said.

He said the airport can handle the full capacity of flights. As the city is well connected to six metros, the DGCA will decide on the number of flights to be operated. There is no need for quarantine of domestic passengers, he said. Meanwhile, the fourth flight from Kuala Lumpur under Vande Bharat Mission will arrive in Vizag on Friday evening. About 150 passengers are likely to arrive from Malaysia in the flight.

Speedy customs clearance at airport

Chief Commissioner of Customs Naresh Penumaka said they made arrangements for smooth processing of international passengers. All Covid related precautions and protocols are followed and passengers are cleared expeditiously, he said, in a statement here on Thursday. All customs facilities in Andhra Pradesh are working on 24x7 basis to ensure quick and hassle-free clearance of essential cargo to facilitate trade, he added.