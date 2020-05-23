STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anantapur farmer found diamond in farmland?

A farmer from Bathalapalli reportedly found a diamond in his farmland four days ago.

Published: 23rd May 2020 09:55 AM

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A farmer from Bathalapalli reportedly found a diamond in his farmland four days ago. The worth of the precious stone is estimated to be over Rs 1 crore.

The farmer allegedly visited Gooty RS to sell the diamond. Sensing his urgency, a local trader is said to have acquired the diamond by paying him just Rs 30 lakh.

With the news spreading like wildfire, revenue officials have started investigation.

Gooty tahsildar Brahmaiah said that they have received information that one Balakrishna, a farmer found a diamond in his agriculture field.

“We informed the police as the precious stone belongs to government. If the farmer found the diamond and sold it as per the reports, then action will be taken against him,” he warned.

Reacting to the news, Balakrishna said that he did not find any diamond and added that his rivals might have spread the false news.

