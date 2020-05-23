STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AP woman flies from Kuwait for son's last rites, fails to make it as she tests 'presumptive corona positive'

Satish Reddy's mother, her sister, and brother landed at Renigunta airport on Friday night in the flight operated by the Centre as part of Vande Bharat Mission.

Cleaning and sanitizing at renigunta airport near tirupati on Saturday.

Cleaning and sanitizing at renigunta airport near tirupati (Photo | EPS/Madhav)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A woman, who arrived in Kadapa from Kuwait for her son's funeral, tested presumptive positive for Covid-19 and she was not allowed to attend the last rites of her son.

A couple from Bestapalli village in Penagalur mandal sent their son P Satish Reddy (19) to Ukraine to pursue medicine in Kharkiv National Medical University by paying Rs 25 lakh fee in 2018-19.

According to information received by the family, who are in Kuwait for livelihood, Satish Reddy fell off the bed in his hostel on May 10. He was initially declared brain dead. Later, he died while undergoing treatment. His parents wanted to have a last glimpse of their son and asked the Ukraine authorities to send the body to their native village. "We paid Rs 5 lakh for the expenditure involved in shifting the body from Ukraine to Kadapa," a family member said.

Though Satish Reddy's father could not get permission to visit India, his mother, maternal uncle and aunt got the travel permit. Satish Reddy's mother, her sister and brother landed at Renigunta airport on Friday night in the flight operated by the Centre as part of Vande Bharat Mission to bring back more than
1,100 NRIs to India from Kuwait.

Satish Reddy's mother and uncle tested presumptive positive for Covid-19 in the rapid test conducted at the airport and they were shifted to quarantine centre at Annamacharya Engineering College in Kadapa.

His aunt Sridevi, however, tested negative and she was allowed to attend the last rites of Satish Reddy at Bestapalli on Saturday. The mother's wish to have a last look of her son remains unfulfilled, his family members said.

Rajampet DSP V Narayanaswamy Reddy said apart from Satish Reddy's mother and uncle, a pregnant woman who travelled in the flight, also tested presumptive positive for the virus. "We shifted all of them to the District Covid-19 Hospital in Kadapa," he said.

