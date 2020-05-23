Sale of Tirumala laddu from May 25

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is all set to commence the sale of sacred laddu prasadam of Lord Venkateswara from May 25 onwards in all 13 district headquarters in the State. Further, TTD is contemplating resuming supply of Srivari laddu prasadam at the TTD information centres located in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad after the approval from the respective State governments for the transportation of laddus.

TTD board has decided to sell Srivari laddus at TTD kalyana mandapams at half the price till the commencement of Srivari darshan to pilgrims after the lockdown is lifted. For instance, in Krishna district, the laddus will be sold at TTD kalyana mandapam in Vijayawada. The 175 gm weighing Srivari laddu, which is currently priced at Rs 50, will be sold at 50 per cent discount at Rs 25 each during the lockdown period. For more details, devotees can dial Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams toll free numbers - 18004254141 or 1800425333333.

In the event of the requirement of over 1,000 laddus, devotees should submit their name and mobile number along with their requirements, five days in advance to email id -tmlbulkladdus@gmail.com.

The devotees willing to procure bulk laddus will get the details of modalities of procurement to their email. They can procure the laddus based on the availability from laddu counters located in Tirupati or from the kalyana mandapams in district headquarters.

Social distancing a must

Devotees are advised to wear face masks and observe social distancing in view of Covid-19 pandemic when they collect laddus at TTD kalyana mandapams located in the district headquarters.

New TTD portal

New portal of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for online booking of Srivari arjitha seva and darshan tickets will be available for devotees from May 23 onwards. The TTD has requested the devotees to take note of the change and opt for online booking.Interested devotees can log on to https:/tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in for availing various seva tickets.