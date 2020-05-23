STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Self-declaration must for travel in Vijayawada

Air, rail passengers need to instal Aarogya Setu App on their mobile phones

Published: 23rd May 2020 09:44 AM

Air India flights

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The authorities of Vijayawada airport and railway division have clarified that the passengers who booked their tickets online, need to fill a self-declaration form and instal Aarogya Setu App in their mobile phones, failing which they are not allowed travel.

Vijayawada airport Director G Madhusudhana Rao said all the passengers need to fill the self-declaration form while booking the ticket, which will be used for future communication in order to track them if anything goes wrong. Passengers will be subjected to thermal screening at the entry points of the airport and they need to maintain social distance on the airport premises. Information about passengers arriving in Vijayawada is being shared with the district officials. “Not just recording their entry, if needed officials will either send the passengers to quarantine centre or ask them to be under home isolation,” he said.

In addition to thermal screening, we have also set up sanitiser kiosks at various places in the airport for hand hygiene. As per the Standard Operating Procedure, passengers must have Aarogya Setu App on their mobile phones, which will be verified by CISF or airport staff at the entry gate,” he said, urging passengers to be aware of the new procedure at the airport.

At the railway station, all the entry and exit points have been strengthened with extra force to prevent ticketless people from entering the premises. “We are leaving no stone left unturned to keep coronavirus at bay. Every passenger entering the station will be subjected to thermal screening and submission of self-declaration is a must. No passenger will be allowed to enter the railway station premises without valid train ticket,” a senior official of Vijayawada railway station told TNIE.

Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
For representational purposes
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Representational image (File photo)
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
