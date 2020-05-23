Self-declaration must for travel in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The authorities of Vijayawada airport and railway division have clarified that the passengers who booked their tickets online, need to fill a self-declaration form and instal Aarogya Setu App in their mobile phones, failing which they are not allowed travel.

Vijayawada airport Director G Madhusudhana Rao said all the passengers need to fill the self-declaration form while booking the ticket, which will be used for future communication in order to track them if anything goes wrong. Passengers will be subjected to thermal screening at the entry points of the airport and they need to maintain social distance on the airport premises. Information about passengers arriving in Vijayawada is being shared with the district officials. “Not just recording their entry, if needed officials will either send the passengers to quarantine centre or ask them to be under home isolation,” he said.

In addition to thermal screening, we have also set up sanitiser kiosks at various places in the airport for hand hygiene. As per the Standard Operating Procedure, passengers must have Aarogya Setu App on their mobile phones, which will be verified by CISF or airport staff at the entry gate,” he said, urging passengers to be aware of the new procedure at the airport.

At the railway station, all the entry and exit points have been strengthened with extra force to prevent ticketless people from entering the premises. “We are leaving no stone left unturned to keep coronavirus at bay. Every passenger entering the station will be subjected to thermal screening and submission of self-declaration is a must. No passenger will be allowed to enter the railway station premises without valid train ticket,” a senior official of Vijayawada railway station told TNIE.