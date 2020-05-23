STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sessions on growth of priority sectors at state, district levels: YSRC government

The sessions will focus on achievements in agriculture, education, health and industries along with the welfare programmes launched.

Published: 23rd May 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC government has decided to hold week-long brainstorming sessions at the State and district level to mark its one year in office, which will discuss the progress achieved in different fields. Rythu Bharosa Kendras will be launched on May 30 marking the completion of one year of YSRC government.

A tentative schedule for the three-hour daily meetings has been prepared. The sessions will focus on achievements in agriculture, education, health and industries along with the welfare programmes launched. The government intends to assess the ground realities and impact of its numerous initiatives and also to get feedback from stakeholders to develop a future plan better than the existing one.

While the State-level sessions will be chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the district in-charge minister will hold the district-level sessions. The State-level sessions will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The sessions will be telecast live, which will be watched by the district in-charge ministers. They will conduct their respective district’s session in the afternoon. The structure of the session includes a presentation on achievements during the last one year along with roadmap for next four years, suggestions of experts and feedback from beneficiaries and five minutes audio visual by each department.

Schedule
May 25 - Governance and Welfare  
May 26 - Agriculture and allied activities  
May 27 - Education  
May 28 - Industries and infrastructure   
May 29 - Health

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
YSRC government YSRC Andhra pradesh
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp