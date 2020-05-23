Sessions on growth of priority sectors at state, district levels: YSRC government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC government has decided to hold week-long brainstorming sessions at the State and district level to mark its one year in office, which will discuss the progress achieved in different fields. Rythu Bharosa Kendras will be launched on May 30 marking the completion of one year of YSRC government.

A tentative schedule for the three-hour daily meetings has been prepared. The sessions will focus on achievements in agriculture, education, health and industries along with the welfare programmes launched. The government intends to assess the ground realities and impact of its numerous initiatives and also to get feedback from stakeholders to develop a future plan better than the existing one.

While the State-level sessions will be chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the district in-charge minister will hold the district-level sessions. The State-level sessions will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The sessions will be telecast live, which will be watched by the district in-charge ministers. They will conduct their respective district’s session in the afternoon. The structure of the session includes a presentation on achievements during the last one year along with roadmap for next four years, suggestions of experts and feedback from beneficiaries and five minutes audio visual by each department.

Schedule

May 25 - Governance and Welfare

May 26 - Agriculture and allied activities

May 27 - Education

May 28 - Industries and infrastructure

May 29 - Health