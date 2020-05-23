STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sri Sathya Sai Trust hailed for its services

Rathnakar explained the efforts put in by the trust in combating Covid-19.

Published: 23rd May 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 10:00 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has called upon Puttaparthi-based Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust managing trustee RJ Rathnakar and appreciated the role of Sathya Sai Seva organisations in the fight against COVID-19

In his 30-minute telephonic conversation with Rathnakar, the Vice-President enquired about the well-being of every member of the trust and discussed the online teaching methods adopted by Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning. He suggested Rathnakar to initiate programmes to help those who lost jobs due to coronavirus.Both Venkaiah Naidu and Rathnakar discussed the measures to be adopted at Sri Sathya Sai Superspeciality Hospital in the wake of the pandemic.

Rathnakar explained the efforts put in by the trust in combating Covid-19. He said Rs 5 crore each was donated to PMRF and CMRF and another Rs 2 crore was spent on buying medical equipment for hospitals.Rathnakar also informed the Vice-President that to extend the trust’s services at national-level, a special action plan has been chalked out and accordingly services are being rendered.

“We are providing free food to 28,000 to 33,000 poor through community kitchens daily and provided Armutha Kalasams (essential commodities) to 1.1 lakh people and 12,631.61 crore food packets were supplied,” he explained and added community kitchens were set up across the country and food is being cooked in a hygienic manner.He said that Sri Satya Sai Seva Organisations have supplied 2.5 lakh masks across the country.

