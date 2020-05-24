17 persons, who returned to Andhra from foreign countries, test positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The total number of COVID-19 samples tested so far in the State crossed three lakh-mark on Sunday. So far, only Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu have crossed the three lakh-mark in sample testing and now AP too joined the league. The total tests conducted so far in the State now stand at 3,04,326. Tests per million in the State stand at 5,699.

In the past 24 hours (From 9 am Saturday to 9 am on Sunday), 11,357 samples were tested in the State.

Meanwhile, apart from cases linked to Koyambedu market, foreign returnees testing positive is also leading to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the State. According to the media bulletin released on Sunday, a total of 17 people, who returned from foreign countries, tested positive for the virus. Of the 17 people, 12 arrived in Kadapa district from Kuwait while three others came from Saudi Arabia and two from Qatar in the flights operated by the Centre under the Vande Bharat Mission.

Apart from these foreign returnees, 66 others tested positive in the last 24 hours, taking the State count to 2,780 including 153 people from other States. Eleven more persons, who have travel history to Koyambedu Market in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, also tested positive. They include eight from Chittoor and three in Nellore. In Guntur district, two fresh cases took the district tally to 438. One each person from AT Agraharam in Guntur city and Chandavaram village in Nadendla mandal tested positive.

Apart from the eight cases with Koyambedu link, five others tested positive in Nellore district. Of them, three are from Nellore city, one from Sullurpet mandal and another from Sangam mandal. The district, which recorded 222 cases, now has only 107 active cases as 115 patients discharged after recovery.

Meanwhile, 29 persons were discharged from hospitals across the State in the past 24 hours. With this, the active cases stand at 883. No death was reported in the State in the last 24 hours and the toll remained at 56.