Thermal screening must for passengers at PNBS in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) on Saturday started screening passengers with thermal scanners before they boarded buses at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS). The move has been made mandatory for all as a number of people are opting to take bus routes to go to their hometowns and places of work after fresh relaxations in Krishna district on Thursday.

As part of the initiative, the RTC staff also ensured that the passengers sanitise their hands before starting their journeys. “We were provided provided with five thermal screening guns to screen the passengers before they board the buses. Those without any symptoms of coronavirus are allowed to travel. In case any person is symptomatic, he/she will be taken to the testing centre at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium,” APSRTC Krishna Regional Manager G Nagendra Prasad told TNIE.

Elaborating further, the regional manager said that none of the passengers who visited PNBS on the day were symptomatic. “Moreover, those with face masks are only allowed to travel in buses. Those without can buy them for `10 from stalls on PNBS premises,” he added.

“The occupancy ratio of RTC buses has improved to 84 per cent. A total of 4,414 bus services were operated from various places to Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Anantapur, Rajahmundry, Kurnool, Tirupati and Kakinada till 7 pm Saturday,” the official informed. Around `2.75 crore was earned by the corporation through intra state operations till Saturday.