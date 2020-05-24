STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Thermal screening must for passengers at PNBS in Andhra Pradesh

As part of the initiative, the RTC staff also ensured that the passengers sanitise their hands before starting their journeys.

Published: 24th May 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh RTC staff conducting thermal screening of the passengers who are travelling in buses at PNBS in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh RTC staff conducting thermal screening of the passengers who are travelling in buses at PNBS in Vijayawada on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) on Saturday started screening passengers with thermal scanners before they boarded buses at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS). The move has been made mandatory for all as a number of people are opting to take bus routes to go to their hometowns and places of work after fresh relaxations in Krishna district on Thursday. 

As part of the initiative, the RTC staff also ensured that the passengers sanitise their hands before starting their journeys. “We were provided provided with five thermal screening guns to screen the passengers before they board the buses. Those without any symptoms of coronavirus are allowed to travel. In case any person is symptomatic, he/she will be taken to the testing centre at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium,” APSRTC Krishna Regional Manager G Nagendra Prasad told TNIE. 

Elaborating further, the regional manager said that none of the passengers who visited PNBS on the day were symptomatic. “Moreover, those with face masks are only allowed to travel in buses. Those without can buy them for `10 from stalls on PNBS premises,” he added. 

“The occupancy ratio of RTC buses has improved to 84 per cent. A total of 4,414 bus services were operated from various places to Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Anantapur, Rajahmundry, Kurnool, Tirupati and Kakinada till 7 pm Saturday,” the official informed. Around `2.75 crore was earned by the corporation through intra state operations till Saturday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh thermal scanners buses
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at liquor stores
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp