Four more experts nominated to the HPC probing LG Polymers Mishap in Visakhapatnam

The High Power Committee headed by Special Chief Secretary (environments and forests) Neerabh Kumar Prasad is probing the LG Polymer gas leak.

Published: 25th May 2020 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

LG Polymers unit in Visakhapatnam.

LG Polymers unit in Visakhapatnam. (Photo I EPS/G satyanarayana)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four more experts from various fields were nominated to the High Power Committee (HPC), which is probing the cause behind the gas leak at LG Polymer India Limited plant at RR Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam district on May 7 claiming the lives of 12 persons and leaving hundreds of people ill.

After the May 7 gas leakage at LG Polymers plant, the State government constituted the High Power Committee headed by Special Chief Secretary (environments and forests) Neerabh Kumar Prasad to probe the mishap. The Committee had held discussions with experts and agencies including Director, Indian Institute of Petroleum, Visakhapatnam and Professor of Organic Chemistry (Retd.), NDRF, Pollution Control Board, Fire Services department and others till now.

Meanwhile, the HPC felt the need for some more technical experts from the Government of India and requested the AP Chief Secretary to look address the issue. Following a request by the Chief Secretary to the Union Labour and Employment, Environment, Forests & Climate Change and Chemicals and Petrochemicals departments and to the NDMA, four more experts have been nominated to the Committee.

They include Dr S K Naik, Director-General CIPET Chennai from the Ministry of Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Bhagat Sharma, Additional Director, MoEF & CC, Regional Centre Pune from the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change, Dr R K Elengovan, DG Factory Advice Service and Labour Institutes, Mumbai from Ministry of Labour and Employment and Dr Anjan Ray, Director Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dehradun from the NDMA.

The Committee said it will receive inputs all stakeholders till May 31 and submit its report. The HPC asked the interested to send their inputs to the High Power Committee at mail id onvenorhpc@gmail.com.

TAGS
LG polymers India LG polymers mishap High Power Comiittee
