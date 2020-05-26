STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fire dept battles staff crunch

With the increase in daily temperatures, chances of fire mishaps are more likely.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: With the increase in daily temperatures, chances of fire mishaps are more likely.At present, Kurnool district, with population of over 43 lakh, has only 12 fire stations as against the requisite 70 (one for every 50,000 population). The 12 fire stations have 19 fire tenders and two mist jeeps but no firefighting motorcycles.

The department is also hit by staff crunch. There are not enough firefighters and drivers. There is also a shortage of breathing apparatus in all the stations.“If there are multiple mishaps, how can we rush to the accident spots in time with limited staff and only one fire tender?” asked a fire official.

He stressed the need to set up one fire station each at Mantralayam, Pyapili, Koilakuntla, Nandikotkur, Panyam and Orvakal with sufficient staff and allocation of two new fire tenders for each station.  Speaking to TNIE, district fire officer V Srinivas Reddy said, “At present, we have sufficient firefighting personnel and drivers. The newly recruited staff will join the duties soon.”

