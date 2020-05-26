STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heatwave to continue for two more days

However, the weather eased a little across the state on Monday with the maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius recording in Nandyal, said the IMD report.

A man takes home a newly-bought table fan in Tirupati on Monday I Madhav K

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Heatwave conditions are likely to persist for the next two days in the state, according to an IMD report. The heat is likely to be tolerable for the general public but elderly, infants and people with chronic diseases have been advised to stay home.

However, the weather eased a little across the state on Monday with the maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius recording in Nandyal, said the IMD report. The places which recorded 42 degrees Celsius were Jangamaheswarapuram, Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool and Tirupati. Vijayawada and Nellore recorded 40 degrees Celsius while Amaravati and Kakinada recorded 39 and 37 degrees Celsius respectively. Visakhapatnam experienced the lowest temperature of 34 degrees Celsius on Monday.
According to the forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at isolated places over North Andhra and Rayalaseema districts.

