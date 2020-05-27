Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 cases cross 3000

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The total number of COVID-19 positive cases breached the 3,000-mark on Wednesday

with 134 more cases recorded in the past 24 hours. The tally, which includes Foreign Returnees and people from other States, now stands at 3,117.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room on Wednesday, of the 134 new cases, 66 are people from other states. A total of 9,664 samples were tested in the past 24 hours (Tuesday 9 am to Wednesday 9 am).

Of the 68 cases recorded among the people of Andhra Pradesh, eight from Nellore and one from Chittoor district have links with Koyambedu Market in neighbouring Tamil Nadu state.

Meanwhile, 48 more persons got discharged from hospitals after their recovery taking the total number of discharges to 2,057. The active cases, including foreign returnees and people from other states, now stand at 1,002.

One more death was recorded from East Godavari district taking the toll to 58.