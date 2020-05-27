STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh Transport Department to resume LLR, DL tests from June 1

An international driving licence aspirant undergoing test in Kakkanad. This image is used for representational purposes.

For representational purpose. (Photo | Albin Mathew)

VIJAYAWADA: The Transport Department will resume Learning Licence (LLR) and Driving Licence tests (DL) from June 1, which were stopped abruptly due to the lockdown imposed by the Centre to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Deputy Transport Commissioner S Venkateswara Rao on Tuesday said the department suspended the procedure of issuing LLR and DL in March through the biometric system in view of coronavirus. 

Transport Commissioner PSR Anjaneyulu has directed the DTCs in the State to make arrangements for issuing driving licences after the end of lockdown 4.0 on May 31.

In Krishna district, the services will be resumed in the RTO jurisdictions of Vijayawada, Gudivada, Nandigama, Machilipatnam, Nuzvid, Vuyyur and Jaggaiahpet.

Elaborating further, Rao said the applicants who want to get LLR and DL from the department can enrol their names by booking a slot on www.aptransport.org 

The applicants who furnished their details to appear for the tests can revise their time slots. As per the guidelines issued by the health department, a face mask is mandatory for the applicants to appear for the driving licence test.

At a time, only one person will be allowed to appear for the test to avoid crowding at the RTA office.

 Instructions have been given to the staff to allow the applicants into the premises of RTA office only after sanitising their hands.

Thermal screening will also be conducted for the applicants before taking the test and social distancing norm will be enforced strictly to curb the spread of coronavirus, the DTC added.

