APSERMC asks private schools, junior colleges to submit fee details

In a circular issued on Tuesday, the commission instructed that any institution, which fails to submit the fee structure, will not be allowed to collect fee for the coming academic year.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) has directed private unaided schools and junior colleges in the State to submit the fee structure for the academic year 2020-21 along with relevant data in the prescribed schedule on the commission’s website from May 27 to June 9.

“As per the Centre’s orders, the institutions are not allowed to increase the fee for this academic year owing to coronavirus pandemic,” APSERMC chairperson Justice R Kantha Rao said. 

The parents can complain in the grievance section on the commission’s website (www.apsermc.ap.gov.in) if  fee is hiked by an institution and stern action will be taken against it, he added. The fee should be collected from students only after the commencement of classes.

“Only tuition fee for first quarter should be collected in the first phase. If a parent is not able to pay the tuition fee, he/she should be given the provision of paying it in instalments,” said Rao.

The institutions should upload all the information related to changes in admission procedure.

The documents to be uploaded by the schools include school recognition certificate, number of sections, building details, previous year’s fee, employee details, kitchen and hostel details along with fee charged for the same and expenditure.

