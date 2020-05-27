TDP chief Naidu accuses Jagan government of wrecking Andhra during the last one year

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu accused the YSRC government of wrecking Andhra Pradesh politically, socially, and financially and pushing the state economy into an irrecoverable, bankrupt situation during the last one year.

In his opening remarks after inaugurating the Virtual Mahanadu, the two-day annual conclave of the TDP conducted online through a Zoom webinar owing to the lockdown restrictions, on Wednesday, Naidu said the policies adopted by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the past one year chased away investors and industries from the state causing a huge loss of job opportunities to workers, youth and other sections.

While the TDP pursued a pro-industry policy which helped to usher in Kia Motors, Hero Motors, Asian Paints and so on, the proposed Adani Data Centre, Reliance Electronics and other industries left during the YSRC's one-year rule, said Naidu. Chief Minister Jagan should explain to the people whether he had asked for 'One Chance' from the people to destroy the state in every way possible, he demanded.

Naidu said the government has not completed a single irrigation project in the past one year and even AP's lifeline project of Polavaram has been stalled and the project now is embroiled in legal disputes. On the other hand, the TDP always worked in a constructive manner and completed 70 percent works of Polavaram and also initiated steps for linking of the Krishna and the Godavari rivers to supply waters to the remote corners in Rayalaseema region as well, he said.

He stressed the need for both AP and Telangana to sort out their differences over Krishna water sharing and go ahead positively to tap water resources in the rivers for the benefit of people of both the states. “By stopping thousands of crores worth works of Amaravati capital city, YSRC caused serious harm to farmers who sacrificed their lands. While the farmers were still holding their protests braving the hot summer and coronavirus lockdown, the Chief Minister was deriving 'sadistic pleasure',” he criticized.

The TDP's two-day annual political conclave had a participation of over 14,000 party leaders and activists through a webinar platform and another 25,000 followers viewing the event on social media platforms

The Mahanadu will adopt as many as 20 resolutions including those highlighting the 'failures' of the state government for the past one year.

TDP leaders offered condolences to those who died due to the LG Polymers gas leak in Visakhapatnam. Naidu announced Rs 50,000 to the family members of each of the 12 victims who died due to the gas leak on behalf of the TDP.

The Mahanadu coincides with the birth anniversary celebrations of party founder NT Rama Rao (May 28). Naidu said the Mahanadu has to be held using social digitalization platforms this year because of physical distancing and other restrictions of the still progressing Lockdown 4.0.

“Though the government took Rs 80,000 crore loans in one year, not a single developmental project was implemented,” he said and charged Jagan with putting on an additional burden of Rs 50,000 crore on the people in the form of new taxes and hike in power tariff and liquor prices.