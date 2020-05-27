Temple scam: Kurnool police file two cases

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Following the scam at Sri Brahmaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam, police filed two cases against 20 outsourced bank employees and started an inquiry on Tuesday.

Speaking to TNIE, Atmakur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Venkata Rao said cases were filed under Sections 406, 409, 420 of the IPC 34 and under Section 66 of IT Act.

Twenty persons, including 14 staff of Andhra Bank (AB) and six of SBI, were booked, he said.

It has come to light that Rs 76 lakh has been misappropriated by Andhra Bank employees and Rs 66 lakh swindled by the SBI staff, the investigation officer (IO) said.

The accused used fake IDs to divert the funds. On an average, the staff diverted at least Rs 20,000 per month, the IO added.