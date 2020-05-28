Andhra Pradesh government to take English-medium education tussle to Supreme Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating his commitment to introduce English-medium education in government schools, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said the government will knock the doors of the Supreme Court with the opinions of parents, 96 per cent of whom gave their consent for English-medium education.

“While 94 per cent of parents’ committees voted in favour of English-medium education, 96 per cent of the 40 lakh parents, whose opinions were sought on introducing English as the medium of instruction with Telugu as a compulsory subject, opted for English-medium education,” he said. Jagan further said, “Many parents are sending their children to private schools, where English is the medium of instruction even though they can’t afford it because they feel sending their children to Telugu-medium government schools is a waste.”

‘Education is only solution to poverty’

Stating that nowadays the predominant language on mobile phones, tabs and computers is English, Jagan pointed out how children from poor backgrounds still have to study in Telugu-medium schools. “Those who are opposing English-medium education send their children to English-medium schools,” he said, adding that if education is the only asset he can give the poor to sustain themselves.

Jagan said that during his padayatra, he came across the plight of a father from Udayagiri in Nellore district, who had to incur debts for his son’s engineering education. “I still remember his name, Gopal. He was keen on continuing his son’s higher studies. As his father took loans for his education, he could not bear it and ended his life in the college,” Jagan said, adding, “The only solution to poverty is education.” He further said the government is improving infrastructure in 45,000 schools.

Vested political interests tried to stall the move to introduce English-medium education, Jagan said. “They could cause some delay in passing the Bill but could not stop it,” Jagan asserted, adding that Opposition parties also tried to create legal hurdles but the government will go ahead with its plan.

Schools, colleges have to upload infra details online

Educational institutions will have to share information regarding their infrastructure and other facilities on the government’s new portal so students and their parents can check if the facilities provided match with those promised.

Govt action if promises and facilities don’t match

If students and parents notice the details provided by institutes on the portal are not accurate, they can complain, and the matter will be taken up by the APSERMC and APHERMC. The government has said immediate action will be taken.