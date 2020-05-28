APTDC to launch online food delivery service

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Soon, restaurants maintained by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) will deliver food at your doorstep.

Aimed at reviving operations post lockdown, the APTDC is contemplating a food delivery smartphone application.

According to officials, the corporation, since late March, has suspended all its tourist operations, including the hotels at tourist sites.

“With the Centre relaxing norms in the fourth phase of a lockdown to revive the economy, the corporation has decided to serve dishes such as Andhra Mughalai, South Indian meals, biryani (both vegetarian and non-vegetarian), traditional food, sweets and pickles to its customers at their doorstep through a food delivery portal,” sources said.

A senior APTDC official told TNIE that the APTDC will extend the service in Vijayawada, Nellore, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam.

“At present, the concept is in its nascent stage. All food items will be prepared in a hygienic environment and all protocols in view of a pandemic, will be followed.”

He added that the food will be available in affordable prices.