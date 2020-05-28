Lockdown relaxation: More shops to stay open from 7 to 7 in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar on Wednesday issued orders permitting shops, liquor outlets and other businesses in non-containment zones to open from 7 am to 7 pm. Pharmacies can remain open for longer duration.

However, no permission was given to shopping malls, market complexes and markets in urban and rural areas.

Those allowed to resume trade should operate in compliance with the standard operating procedure.

The lockdown restrictions will continue in core areas, containment clusters and buffer zones. No permission was given to open jewellery and footwear shops.

The collector said that the restrictions in containment clusters as decided by the local administration would be in force to curb the spread of coronavirus. Shop owners should ensure that customers maintain social distance while making purchases. Hand sanitisers should be made available at the entry and exit points.

