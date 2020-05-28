STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SEB aims to eradicate illicitly distilled liquor, sand mining in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna

In an exclusive chat with TNIE, Special Enforcement Bureau district head Vakul Jindal said the SEB teams are leaving no stone unturned to eradicate illicitly distilled liquor and sand mining.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Krishna district reported the highest number of cases filed in the State relating to illegal transportation of Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL), illegal storage of liquor, arrack and sand mining. The teams have filed 809 cases from May 7 to 26 and seized liquor worth Rs 41.8 lakh.

In an exclusive chat with TNIE, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) district head Vakul Jindal said the SEB teams are leaving no stone unturned to eradicate illicitly distilled (ID) liquor and sand mining in the district.

He also expressed confidence that the additional powers incorporated in the SEB rule book will send a message to the accused that none will escape from the hands of law.

He said the SEB’s newly-enacted laws will help them file cases independently and immediately. Explaining the SEB’s plan of action in controlling the NDPL’s illegal transportation inside the State, Additional SP Jindal said all the border check-posts have been strengthened with additional forces and they are inspecting vehicles round-the-clock. 

It may be noted that the SEB teams are seizing 1,000 litres of liquor every day across the district.

Talking about the challenge of eradicating arrack in the district, Jindal said their flagship programme ‘Parivarthana’ has brought about a change in 220 families in the district.

“The villagers are in this business for decades and left their profession voluntarily,” Jindal said.

