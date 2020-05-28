This group helps Red Cross feed 2,500 people daily in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

G Ramesh Babu By

Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: For the last two months, 62 government and private employees, students, teachers, businessmen and social workers have been assisting Indian Red Cross in feeding the hungry in Srikakulam. Everyday, they serve food to around 2,500 poor.

Rather than sitting idle at home as offices and business establishments remained shut due to a lockdown, this team of young volunteers decided to contribute to the society.

Ever since the lockdown began, the Indian Red Cross (IRC) has been serving food to patients in both government and private hospitals, destitute and migrant workers.

So, these volunteers, from different parts of the district, report for the humanitarian work by 8.30 am and leave for home at 9.30 pm.

IRC chairman (Srikakulam) P Jagan Mohan Rao said the volunteers not only help in serving the food, but also assist in their preparation and packing.

“The food packets are taken to hospitals, Chilakapalem toll plaza, national highway and several junctions in Srikakulam in vans.

Hygiene is given the utmost importance in the preparation, packing and distribution of food.” S Nalini Sudhakar from Balaga is a government school teacher and has been volunteering with the IRC. “I reach the IRC office by 8:30 every morning.

"I, and others, assist the cooks in making the food, and then in its packing and distribution. We go to a number of places in a day.”

Nalini added: “As I cannot afford to donate in lakhs, I decided to contribute through feeding the poor. I have seen the gratitude in their eyes. My family supports me in the humanitarian work, but my neighbours see this as a stigma.”