TTD Board resolves not to sell any properties including those donated by devotees

The TTD chairman also said that at the request of the Chief Minister, the Board resolved to start a children’s hospital, which will be temporarily housed in either BIRRD or SVIMS

TTD

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Putting an end to the controversy over the proposed auction of its ‘unviable’ properties, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board of Trustees on Thursday resolved not to sell any properties of the Lord Venkateswara or TTD including those donated by the devotees, through auction or otherwise.

Disclosing it to mediapersons after a marathon meeting of the TTD Board in Tirumala, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said in view of the controversy over their review on how to deal with the previous board's decision to auction the 'unviable' properties and also following Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s directions, the Board passed the resolution that under no circumstances any of the properties, including those offered by the devotees, would be sold henceforth.

With regard to safeguarding the properties donated by the devotees that are found to be unviable and which are not encroached upon, the board resolved to constitute a committee with Board Members, elders (swamijis, peetadipathis) of Hindu dharma, intellectuals and some devotees.

“The committee will explore the ways and means to protect such properties and how best to utilize them. The board will take a decision based on the committee’s recommendations,” the TTD chairman explained and reiterated that there will not be any sale of properties in any form.  

Further clarifying about the proposed ‘auction’ of the ‘unviable’ properties of TTD in other places, Subba Reddy said it was a resolution passed by the previous Board, and the present Board only reviewed the status.

“However, it was made into a controversy with an intention to malign the name of TTD and the state government. Here the question is why the silence was maintained by all those till the present Board of Trustees has reviewed the issue? Why it was not raised all these years? It was not our decision but we had to face criticism and allegations. Hence the Board unanimously resolved to ask the state government to order a detailed probe by vigilance or any other organization to ferret out those behind the conspiracy, be it individuals or political parties, and initiate action against them,” he said.

Explaining the other important resolutions passed in the TTD Board meeting, which was attended by some of the board members in person and some through online, Subba Reddy clarified that as alleged by a few people, the TTD Board has not given any permission for construction of guesthouses on nomination basis on Tirumala.

“In fact, such a decision was taken by the previous government. As directed by our Chief Minister we have decided to give permission for the guesthouses through a ‘donation scheme’, an old practice followed for years, in a transparent manner. A resolution to this effect was passed by the Board,” he said.

The TTD chairman said none of those guest houses are new ones, but those which are in dilapidated conditions and not fit for use. In fact, the TTD wrote letters to the donors of such guesthouses to bring the issue to their notice. Some responded positively and came forward to renovate them while others citing their financial position excused themselves. Only those in need of the repairs would be permitted for renovation through donors scheme, giving an opportunity to everyone, who is eligible.

Stating that after the state's bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh does not have a children’s hospital like Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad, the TTD chairman said that at the request of the Chief Minister, the Board resolved to start a children’s hospital, which will be temporarily housed in either BIRRD or SVIMS. He reminded that TTD had given Padmavati Hospital to the government to be used as the district COVID hospital.

The TTD Board also resolved to direct TTD Educational Institutions to commence online admission for the ensuing academic year.

