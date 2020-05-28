STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Uncontrolled provocative news’ in the media to invite stern action, says DGP

Fake News

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid the raging controversy over social media posts against Constitutional bodies, particularly the Judiciary, Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang on Wednesday issued a stern warning to media platforms — print, electronic and social media — not to cross their limits as “uncontrolled provocative news” is causing a stir in society.

“Posts targeting individuals are leading to differences between various classes in society. This is leading to an atmosphere of unrest,” he said, adding that the police are equipping themselves to deal with the situation. “A separate wing has been formed in the Cyber Crime Wing of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to exclusively monitor and deal with crimes that are related to social media.

"We have already received several complaints and have expedited our investigations in these cases,” Gautam Sawang said.

He added that it is inappropriate for the media to comment on Constitutional bodies and those heading them.

“Media and individuals should abide by the law in publishing or telecasting news or expressing their opinions. Distortion of facts and publishing or telecasting imaginary news, making derogatory, abusive, insulting and objectionable comments will not be tolerated, and legal action will be initiated. The police will act against such individuals in an impartial manner,” he warned.

Man booked for comments against High Court Judges 

Referring to the complaint by the High Court against the comments made by some individuals against the High Court and its judgements, Sawang said the investigation into the case has been sped up.

“We are also keeping an eye on the intentions of some individuals to malign the image of the government and important government functionaries by publishing factually-incorrect news,’’ he added.

“We are warning of action against print, electronic and social media platforms if they do not maintain restraint in publishing and telecasting news and expressing their opinions,” he said. 

Meanwhile, the CID registered a case against an individual, Darsi Kishore Reddy, who posted objectionable comments against High Court Judges based on a complaint by High Court Registrar General Rajasekhar.

Similarly, the CID issued notices to seven other people for objectionable posts against the judiciary. The High Court had on Tuesday slapped notices on a ruling party MP, MLAs and some others for making derogatory comments against judiciary.

