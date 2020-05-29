STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra HC sets aside Ordinance amending Panchayat Raj Act, directs govt to reinstate N Ramesh Kumar as SEC

The Court cancelled all the Government Orders issued with regard to the amendments made to the Panchayat Raj Act. 

Published: 29th May 2020 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 01:13 PM

Andhra HC has directed the govt to reinstate former SECN Ramesh Kumar

Andhra HC has directed the govt to reinstate former SECN Ramesh Kumar. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday set aside the ordinance promulgated by the State Government amending the Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Act 1994 to reduce tenure, eligibility & method of appointment of the State Election Commissioner (SEC) and directed the state government to reinstate Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as SEC.

The Court cancelled all the Government Orders issued with regard to the amendments made to the Panchayat Raj Act. 

In the second week of April, the state government brought in the Ordinance making amendments to the Act stating that they are part of electoral reforms to ensure independent fair and neutral persons hold the post. Instead of a bureaucrat, a retired judge was to be appointed as SEC.  The tenure was also reduced from 5 years to 3 years. 

Challenging the Ordinance, former SEC Ramesh Kumar filed a writ petition in the High Court and later a batch of petitions was filed in the High Court challenging the Government’s decision. 

During the course of hearing, the High Court directed the state government to file a counter-affidavit. In its counter, the government asserted that it did not bring the ordinance amending the AP Panchayat Raj Act to sack former State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, but it was issued as part of electoral reforms. “Nothing was done in haste. The ordinance was issued under Article 243 (K) of the Constitution,” it clarified. 

Former health minister Kamineni Srinivas, one of the petitioners welcomed the High Court verdict. “The judgment has reaffirmed the faith in the Judiciary and justice has been served,” he stated while coming out of the Court. 

Meanwhile, Ramesh Kumar in a press release said after High Court has reinstated him, he has resumed charge. "I will discharge my duties fairly and impartially as I did in the past and as mandated," he said. 

Ramesh Kumar said that in consultation with the principal stakeholders and all the political parties, he wishes to resume the electoral process to the local bodies at the earliest on the return of normalcy. 

On the occasion, he observed that individuals are not permanent, but constitutional institutions and the values they represent alone are permanent in the end. "Those who have taken an oath of office to protect the constitution, have a greater responsibility to continue to protect and safeguard these institutions and their integrity," he said.  

