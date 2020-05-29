Court allows govt to go ahead with e-auction of land, but asks it not to finalise tenders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Thursday said the State government can continue with the process of e-auction of land parcels it had identified in Visakhapatnam and Guntur districts, but asked it not to approve tenders or bids for the sale of land. The Division Bench of Justice AV Seshasai and Justice B Krishnamohan issued the interim orders while hearing a batch of Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed by five persons against the decision of the State government to e-auction lands from May 28 (Thursday).

The PILs were filed by Guntur-based social activist Suresh Babu, Dr M Sailaja, Himabindu and K Malyadri against the sale of land in Guntur and K Tata Rao against the land sale in Visakhapatnam.

The counsel for the petitioners appealed to the court to issue interim orders to stop the e-auction or else the process will start from Thursday. As per the 2012 land allotment policy, the government cannot sell lands for generating revenue. The sale will benefit only private individuals, the counsel argued.

The petitioners maintained that the government is trying to sell away lands donated by PVK Naidu to Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) market area, land of labour department in Guntur and also lands belonging to Visakhapatnam Police and AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC). Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy told the court that the funds generated would be used for taking up schemes like Navaratnalu and Nadu-Nedu. He also pointed that the e-auction has been deferred to June 11 - June 13. When the AAG said that the lands are vacant, counsel for one of the petitioner pointed out that the land in Guntur is presently housing a market.The court posted the matter to June 18 for further hearing.

Suspended doctor knocks on HC door

K Sudhakar Rao, suspended doctor of Narsipatnam Area Hospital, filed a writ petition in the High Court on Thursday requesting that he be shifted from Government Hospital for Mental Care in Visakhapatnam. In the petition, the doctor maintained that he was given ‘irrelevant medicines’, which has resulted in

stoppage of urine and reeling sensation.

LG Polymers has no green nod: Centre to court

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change informed the AP High Court on Thursday that LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam has no environmental clearance. Standing Council for the Centre J Bhaskar Rao said a counter with all details have been filed. The division bench of Chief Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice K Lalitha directed the administration wing to put the files in an order and adjourned the case hearing to Friday.

e-auction date extended by 15 days

With requests for extension of e-auction date of the nine land parcels put up for sale, Director-Mission Build AP has decided to further extend the date of e-auction for 15 days. The e-auction will be held on June 11 and the details of the land are available at www.ap.gov.in.