9,712 medical staff will be recruited in 45 days: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said the reforms introduced by the State government in health sector have changed the wrong perception on government hospitals and made them “most reliable and much sought-after.” Disclosing his government’s plans for the health sector to ensure that services reach the last mile, during the fourth day of ‘Our Governance-Your Advice’ programme on Friday, the Chief Minister said apart from renovating the existing hospitals, new hospitals from sub-centres to teaching hospitals will be established.

As many as 9,712 doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff will be recruited in the next 45 days. Notifications will be issued in early June. He announced that 2,000 services have been covered under YSR Aarogyasri, presently being implemented in West Godavari district. It will be extended to six more districts on July 8 and the remaining districts by Diwali. To give a boost to rural health services, village clinics will be set up, which will be monitored round-the-clock by ANMs. Each village clinic will have 54 types of life-saving medicines.

By March 31, 2021, as many as 13,000 village clinics will be opened at a cost of Rs 2,600 crore. Jagan said in the past, 108 and 104 services were implemented in a dissatisfactory manner and now changing it all, a new 1,060 emergency vehicles (108 and 104) services will be launched on July 1. “We have decided to overhaul the government hospitals. During the previous regime, an infant was bitten to death by rats and operations were performed using cell phone lights.

As promised, Aarogyasri, covering 2,000 diseases, was made available to those with an income of less than Rs 5 lakh per annum, benefitting 1.42 crore people. The facility has been extended to 132 superspecialty hospitals in Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru.” Under YSR Aarogya Asara, post-surgery aid of Rs 5,000 per month is being provided. For people suffering from chronic ailments, pension is being paid from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000 and the amount is being door delivered by village volunteers, he explained. Jagan said YSR Aarogya cards help doctors check the medical history of the patients online.Of the 1.42 lakh eligible, 1.33 lakh were distributed cards and the remaining will be given in two weeks.

Under YSR Kanti Velugu, which was started with Rs 560 crore, 70 lakh students were screened for visual impairment and spectacles were provided to 1.29 lakh students. Surgeries would be performed on 46,000 students during Dasara holidays. In the next phase, screening would be done for the old and physically-challenged. YSR Telemedicine is the new initiative under which if a patient gives a missed call to 14410, a doctor will come online and give prescription. Medicines will be door-delivered.

Govt hospital network Rs 679 cr

For constructing 149 new PHCs, renovating 1,138 by March 2021 Rs 695 cr

Renovating 52 Area Hospitals Rs 541 cr

Renovating 169 CHCs Rs 12,270 cr

Setting up 16 teaching hospitals, 7 superspecialty hospitals in ITDAs