STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy launches 15 alcohol, drug de-addiction centres

Govt to spend Rs 4.98 cr per annum towards maintenance of centres

Published: 30th May 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during Mana Palana - Mee Suchana on Medical Health at CM's camp office in Tadepalli on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during Mana Palana - Mee Suchana on Medical Health at CM's camp office in Tadepalli on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In tune with the State government’s policy of total prohibition of liquor in phases and rehabilitation of alcohol and drug addicts, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday inaugurated 15 alcohol and drug de-addiction centres digitally from his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday. 

The total number of such de-addiction centres will be increased to 25 and they will start functioning by the end of this year, covering all Parliamentary constituencies. Explaining the functioning of these centres, Women Development & Child Welfare director Dr Kritika Shukla  said the maintenance of 15 alcohol/drug de-addiction centres set up in 15 government hospitals to cost `4.98 crore per annum.

Treatment will be provided free of cost to patients. Each centre will have 11 staff, including a psychiatrist, doctors having MBBS qualification and three counsellors. The staff have to be trained by National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre (NDDTC) of AIIMS. There will be outpatient and inpatient facilities in the de-addiction centres. 

Doctors and counsellors will be available for treatment and counselling of patients from 9 am to 4 pm. Those who need full-time assistance will be treated in inpatient facility, she said. The centres are well-equipped with all infrastructure, including doctor’s room, counselling room, 15-bed inpatient and outpatient wards and waiting room.

Data from NDDTC report
13.7 per cent in the age group of 10 to  75 years under the influence of alcohol in the State 
47 lakh consume alcohol  3.6 lakh consume opium 1.08 lakh take ganja 1.4 lakh take drugs

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy deaddiction centres rehab Andhra Pradesh alcohol drugs
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp