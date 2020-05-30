Corona tests in PHCs soon 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney directed District Collectors to take steps for conducting Covid-19 tests in all the government hospitals, teaching hospitals, area hospitals and 25 per cent of Primary Health Centres in the State.

Holding a video conference with the Collectors from her camp office here on Friday, she felt that people with symptoms of coronavirus would voluntarily come forward to undergo the tests if they were made aware that where the tests are conducted and wanted the officials to take steps in this direction.