STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Online APSSDC programs for faculty, students

The AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has reoriented its skill training programs to online following the nationwide lockdown.

Published: 30th May 2020 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

The AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has reoriented its skill training programs to online following the nationwide lockdown. A series of online faculty development programs for faculty as well as students are designed

The APSSDC with ExcelR has initiated the Faculty Development Program where the faculty of engineering colleges will be trained in Full Stack, Data Science and Machine Learning programs 

The APSSDC will be announcing a series of online programs benefiting faculty as well as youth 
Arja Srikanth, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of APSSDC

Advantages of the program

60 hours of free sessions in virtual mode

60 case studies (assignments) with expert assistance

Eligible streams ECE , CSE, IT, EEE, ME

In a single day, 610 faculty members can be registered for this program and registration is open up to May 31

The online programme will be batch-wise

500 Each batch size is

June 1 First batch starts June 10 Second batch (tentatively) starts

Timings: 11 am to 1 pm

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh skill training programs Skill Development Corporation
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp