Online APSSDC programs for faculty, students

The AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has reoriented its skill training programs to online following the nationwide lockdown. A series of online faculty development programs for faculty as well as students are designed
The APSSDC with ExcelR has initiated the Faculty Development Program where the faculty of engineering colleges will be trained in Full Stack, Data Science and Machine Learning programs
The APSSDC will be announcing a series of online programs benefiting faculty as well as youth
Arja Srikanth, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of APSSDC
Advantages of the program
60 hours of free sessions in virtual mode
60 case studies (assignments) with expert assistance
Eligible streams ECE , CSE, IT, EEE, ME
In a single day, 610 faculty members can be registered for this program and registration is open up to May 31
The online programme will be batch-wise
500 Each batch size is
June 1 First batch starts June 10 Second batch (tentatively) starts
Timings: 11 am to 1 pm