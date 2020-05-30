Online APSSDC programs for faculty, students

By Express News Service

The AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has reoriented its skill training programs to online following the nationwide lockdown. A series of online faculty development programs for faculty as well as students are designed

The APSSDC with ExcelR has initiated the Faculty Development Program where the faculty of engineering colleges will be trained in Full Stack, Data Science and Machine Learning programs

The APSSDC will be announcing a series of online programs benefiting faculty as well as youth

Arja Srikanth, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of APSSDC

Advantages of the program

60 hours of free sessions in virtual mode

60 case studies (assignments) with expert assistance

Eligible streams ECE , CSE, IT, EEE, ME

In a single day, 610 faculty members can be registered for this program and registration is open up to May 31

The online programme will be batch-wise

500 Each batch size is

June 1 First batch starts June 10 Second batch (tentatively) starts

Timings: 11 am to 1 pm