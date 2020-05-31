60,000 TTD laddus despatched to Hyderabad

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: With the Telangana government giving permission for the sale of famous Srivari Laddu Prasadam in its State, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) despatched about 60,000 laddus to the neighbouring State for selling them at the information centre at Himayatnagar in Hyderabad from Sunday.

The TTD authorities transported 60,000 laddus in two lorries from Tirumala on Saturday and they will reach Hyderabad in the early hours of Sunday.

The sale of laddu prasadam will commence from 9 am at the information centre of the TTD at Himayatnagar, Temple Deputy Executive Officer Harindranath said. After the closure of Srivari temple for devotees in view of the lockdown in March, the TTD, a few days back, decided to make available the laddu prasadam of Lord on the request of devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

The TTD had decided to sell the laddu, which is priced at Rs 50 each, at a subsidised price of Rs 25 as a token of gift to the devotees during the lockdown period. From May 25, the TTD is selling the laddus at its kalyana mandapams in all district headquarters. The initiative received good response and nearly 12 lakh laddus were sold.

However, Tamil Nadu and Telangana State governments did not give permission to the TTD to sell the laddus due to strict lockdown norms. With the Telangana government giving permission to sell the laddus in its State now, the TTD despatched the laddus to Hyderabad on Saturday.