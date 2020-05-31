Man arrested for killing brother’s dog

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A man hacked the pet dog of his younger brother to death following a dispute over sharing property at Harijanapalem under Mogalturu police station limits in West Godavari district.

Sub-Inspector Sri Kumar said Balam Srinu and his younger brother Jayaraj are staying in two portions of the same house. The two siblings were involved in a dispute over sharing property quite a long time. On May 22, Srinu hacked the pet dog of Jayaraj to death alleging that it tried to bite his son. As the video of the incident went viral on social media, police arrested Srinu.