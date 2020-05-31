Unable to afford liquor for party, three friends die after consuming surgical spirit in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Three persons died while another is battling for life after consuming surgical spirit at Kasimkota in Visakhapatnam district.

According to Kasimkota SI Himagiri, the four had a house party late on Saturday night at Kaspa village in Kasimkota mandal.

Police suspect that the four had consumed surgical spirit as they could not afford to buy liquor. One of their friends also attended the party but he did not consume spirit.

While two of them are auto drivers, the other was a lorry cleaner while the fourth one was a daily wage earner.

Late in the night, the four suffered complications and three of them died immediately. The deceased have been identified as K Anand (41), Nookaraju (65) and Govinda Rao (45). Their friend V Manikyam is undergoing treatment at the King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

Kasimkota police have registered a case and are investigating.