Andhra Pradesh completes testing 80 lakh samples for COVID-19

While West Godavari reported the highest 469 cases followed by 425 in Krishna, four districts reported infections in two digits with Kurnool being the lowest. 

Published: 01st November 2020 09:48 AM

Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With 3,708 patients recovering on Saturday, active COVID-19 cases in the state have come under 25,000. Meanwhile, the tally rose to 8.23 lakh as 2,783 new infections were reported.

 According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Andhra Pradesh has completed 80 lakh sample tests for coronavirus, which turned out a total of 8,23,348 positives so far.

In the 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am, the state tested 82,045 samples, of which 2,783 returned positive. While West Godavari reported the highest 469 cases followed by 425 in Krishna, four districts reported infections in two digits with Kurnool being the lowest (34).

With the fresh additions, the overall positives in Krishna district went past 39,000; Kadapa, Guntur and Chittoor breached 52,000, 67,000 and 78,000 marks, respectively. As on Saturday, the total number of recoveries have climbed to 7.92 lakh.

While four districts - East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna and West Godavari - contribute 50 per cent to the overall active cases, less than 1,000 people each in four other districts are still being treated for the novel coronavirus. Nellore has the lowest 220 active cases. 

Meanwhile, 14 patients succumbed to the virus in the 24 hours taking the toll to 6,690. Chittoor and Krishna reported three deaths each, Guntur, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari two each and Anantapur and East Godavari one each. Kadapa, Kurnool, Nellore, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram did not report any casualty during the period. Chittoor has the highest number of COVID-19 casualties (781). 

