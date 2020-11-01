STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Four-year-old kidnapped boy rescued within two hours by Vizag police

The police located the abductors with the help of cell phone signals and rescued the boy from a house in I Town where the boy was being held hostage.

Published: 01st November 2020 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

kidnapping

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The kidnap of a four-year-old boy created a flutter in Visakhapatnam city. However, the kidnapping episode ended on a happy note as the police secured the release of the boy from abductors within two hours of receiving the complaint.

Though the incident happened on Saturday evening it came to light on Sunday. Five persons were arrested in connection with the kidnapping.

According to Gajuwaka police, Naresh Kumar Yadav's son Mayank Kumar Yadav was abducted by Pradeep Kumar, Vishal Kumar due to financial disputes they had with Naresh.

Naresh Kumar Yadav who is from Odisha had set up an industry in Gajuwaka area where he stayed along with family in Daba Gardens. Vishal supplied steel through Naresh and an amount Rs. 40 lakh was pending. The police suspect that to get back the money they allegedly abducted the boy.

The police said the boy was kidnapped around 2 pm and they received a complaint at 6 pm in the evening. Within two hours, they located the abductors with the help of cell phone signals and rescued the boy from a house in I Town where the boy was being held, hostage. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Visakhapatnam kidnapping case Vizag police
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp