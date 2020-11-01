Four-year-old kidnapped boy rescued within two hours by Vizag police

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The kidnap of a four-year-old boy created a flutter in Visakhapatnam city. However, the kidnapping episode ended on a happy note as the police secured the release of the boy from abductors within two hours of receiving the complaint.

Though the incident happened on Saturday evening it came to light on Sunday. Five persons were arrested in connection with the kidnapping.

According to Gajuwaka police, Naresh Kumar Yadav's son Mayank Kumar Yadav was abducted by Pradeep Kumar, Vishal Kumar due to financial disputes they had with Naresh.

Naresh Kumar Yadav who is from Odisha had set up an industry in Gajuwaka area where he stayed along with family in Daba Gardens. Vishal supplied steel through Naresh and an amount Rs. 40 lakh was pending. The police suspect that to get back the money they allegedly abducted the boy.

The police said the boy was kidnapped around 2 pm and they received a complaint at 6 pm in the evening. Within two hours, they located the abductors with the help of cell phone signals and rescued the boy from a house in I Town where the boy was being held, hostage. The police have registered a case and are investigating.