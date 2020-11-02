Active COVID-19 cases under 24,000 as another 3,509 recover in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Another 2,618 cases were added to the state’s Covid-19 tally on Sunday, taking the gross to 8,25,966. However, only 23,668 active cases are left as daily recoveries have been consistently beating the new cases.

According to the media bulletin released by the state command control room, 88,780 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am, out of which 2,618 returned positive. The total number of samples tested, so far, has climbed to 81 lakh.

While East and West Godavari districts witnessed a slight fall in the fresh infections, Chittoor, on Sunday, accounted for the highest spike of 423 cases, followed by 387 in Guntur and 328 in Krishna. The remaining districts registered less than 300 cases with Kurnool, Nellore, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram reporting a spike of less than 100.

With the fresh additions, the overall count in West Godavari went past 86,000 and 44,000 in Srikakulam. East Godavari is the worst-hit district by registering a total of 1.16 lakh positives. It also has the highest number of active cases (4,311). West Godavari has 3,222 active cases out of the total Covid-19 count of 86,000. The tally in Krishna, which has lately been reporting higher number of cases, is inching towards the 40,000 mark, although it is the lowest in the state.

The recoveries in the 24-hour period were high as another 3,509 patients were discharged from hospitals. With this, as many as 7.95 lakh people have been cured of the coronavirus in the state. At present, East Godavari, West Godavari and Guntur, together, contribute 10,000 to the 23,668 active cases, out of which a meagre 135 are from Nellore.

Meanwhile, 16 more Covid patients succumbed to the virus taking the toll past the 6,700 mark. On Sunday, four casualties were reported from Krishna district, three each in Chittoor and Guntur, two in Anantapur, one each in East Godavari, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari.

