Andhra Pradesh government to promote electric two-wheelers in State 

The energy department is in talks with various automobile firms to take up the study by providing vehicles on a pilot basis.

Published: 04th November 2020 09:50 AM

A visual of an electric bike used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to promote the usage of electric vehicles in Andhra Pradesh, the State government is considering a proposal to take up a real-time performance study by providing electric two-wheelers to ward and village secretariats’ staff, who are involved in delivery of government services at the doorstep of people. The energy department is in talks with various automobile firms to take up the study by providing vehicles on a pilot basis.

“We contacted all original equipment manufacturers of two wheelers for deployment of electric vehicles as part of efforts to take up ‘Real-Time Performance Study’ of electric two wheelers for village and ward secretariat staff to facilitate them in delivery of 541 services to the people. As part of the study, Hero Electric Private Limited has provided four electric two wheelers to Ward/Village Secretariat of Pulivendula Municipal Corporation of Kadapa district. When more companies come forward, we will deploy them to other districts and take up the study,” vice-chairman and managing director of New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of AP (NREDCAP) Ltd  S Ramana Reddy explained.

The State government is also taking steps to install charging infrastructure for every 25 kms across national highways. Around 400 charging stations will be installed in the first phase. “Installing charging stations will boost the confidence of users of electric vehicles and this will in turn encourage the companies to launch new electric vehicles. Lack of charging infrastructure may be one of the reasons concerning potential users,” said energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli, according to a statement from the AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) on Tuesday. 

The energy secretary said that the State government was taking constructive measures to promote electric vehicles and establish charging infrastructure to lead in the emerging electric vehicles industry, increase energy security in the State, control pollution and improve air quality. 

Officials said that International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), Manesar, was preparing suitable modules for human resources development and to impart skills in the youth of the state in production and maintenance of e-vehicles and fuel cell technologies. 

“ICAT, which has obtained a letter of intent (LoI) for the establishment of a testing facility and intelligence testing tracks for vehicles with an investment of Rs 250 crore, has responded positively to our proposal to take up human resource development programmes,” the statement said.

Pilot project  

A real-time performance study  will be conducted by providing electric two-wheelers to ward and village secretariats’ staff  
Hero has provided four electric two wheelers to Pulivendula Corporation of Kadapa district
 When more companies come forward, they will be deployed in districts and take up the study

