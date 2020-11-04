No Andhra Pradesh HC order on GITAM plea

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court Division Bench of Justice Rakesh Kumar and Justice J Umadevi on Tuesday refused to give any orders in the appeal filed by the GITAM group of institutions against the single judge order. After the Vizag district administration demolished some of the properties of GITAM, it approached the HC and got a stay order on further demolitions.

GITAM appealed the verdict of the single judge before the division Bench seeking status quo before the demolition. The division bench asked the petitioner to once again file a petition before the single judge for relief.