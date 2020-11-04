Students’ attendance drops to 34% on day 2 of school reopening in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Students’ attendance dropped on Tuesday, the second day of schools reopening across the state, to 33.69 percent from 42 percent on Monday.

As against 39.62 percent a day earlier, only 25.19 percent of class 9 students went to their schools on the day. The attendance percentage of class 10 students also dropped from 43.65 percent to 42.33 percent. However, as more schools resumed functioning, as many as 99.92 percent of schools in the state have begun their classes.

B Rajasekhar, principal secretary to the government, School Education Department, and director of school education V China Veerabhadrudu held a surprise visit to ZPHS Punadipadu in Kankipadu Mandal in Krishna district and observed that only 25 students of class 10 and all teachers were present.

Meanwhile, a teacher and a student of ZPHS P C Palli, a teacher and two students of ZPHS Patchava in Zarugumalli Mandal of Nellore, and another teacher in Halharvi Mandal of Kurnool district tested positive.