Fire breaks out at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant after leakage of turbine oil, no casualties

VISAKHAPATNAM: A minor fire broke out in the thermal power plant-2 of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) in the early hours of Thursday. The fire erupted due to a leakage of turbine oil. However, fire personnel in the plant put it out and the situation was brought under control.

The VSP, in a statement, said the fire was reported at 4.45 am due to leakage of oil from the lubrication system in the turbine area of Power Plant -2. CISF fire services were called and it was brought under control immediately. "The damage is being assessed to bring back the PP-2 at the earliest,'' the release said.

There were no casualties and production at the steel plant was not affected, the release said.