Smart meter tenders under judicial preview

VIJAYAWADA: All the three power distribution companies (Discoms) have sent to judicial preview the tender documents related to smart meters to be installed for the implementation of Dr YSR Free Agriculture Power Scheme. The judicial preview, after considering suggestions and objections, if any, from stakeholders and public, will make recommendations, following which the Discoms will float the tenders to identify the suppliers.

While APSPDCL, the biggest Discom, sent the documents for vetting last month, APEPDCL and APCPDCL have sent it earlier this week. APEPDCL covers Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari districts and APCPDCL covers Guntur, Krishna and Prakasam districts. The remaining five districts of Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur, Chittoor and Nellore come under the purview of the APSPDCL. The officials have planned to complete the installation of smart meters in three months after identification of the suppliers after the tender process.

Pump set papers sent

In order to provide pump sets to small and marginal farmers for borewells drilled under YSR Jala Kala’ scheme, the tender documents related to procurement of pump sets are submitted to Judicial Preview. Director (Watersheds) Dr PVRM Reddy said that tender documents related to pump sets were uploaded on the website of Judicial Preview www.judicialpreview.ap.gov.in and also on website of Commissioner, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development cpr.ap.gov.in for the general public to register their comments until November 12.