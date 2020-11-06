Don’t force Kakinada Municipal Corporation to send ‘return gift’

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Henceforth, denizens of the Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) need to think twice before dumping garbage indiscriminately on roads and at street corners. The garbage the households indiscriminately dump on roads and public places will be disposed of at the ‘source’ if they are caught by KMC sanitation staff. The KMC has taken several initiatives to maintain cleanliness in the city and make it smart. But some denizens are not cooperating with the KMC in its efforts to keep the city clean. Hence, the KMC has decided to deal sternly with violators of cleanliness norms.

Getting into the act, KMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar on Thursday morning gave a shock to a family, which threw garbage at a street corner in their locality, by dumping it back in the house. The KMC Commissioner inspected Shanti Nagar in the city.

At that time, a woman was found throwing garbage at a street corner. Swapnil Dinakar minced no words in ‘counselling’ her against indiscriminate dumping of garbage at public places. “Have you got any sense?’’ he shouted at the woman and when the sanitation workers were collecting the garbage, he took it from them and dumped it in the house of the woman much to the shock of the family members and the sanitation staff. “Our staff will from now onwards give the denizens a return gift (garbage) if they dump garbage indiscriminately,’’ the Commissioner said. Swapnil Dinakar told TNIE that they have already given instructions to sanitary supervisors to act tough against the violators of cleanliness norms.

“We started the sensitisation drive in the city three days ago and if the people do not change their attitude and continue to dump garbage on roads and at public places, we will impose a fine on them,’’ he said. The KMC has five big campactors, 10 small compactors, 14 tractors, three tippers, two JCBs and around 1,100 sanitary staff. KMC staff are collecting garbage from houses in 293 micro pockets. Each micro pocket has 250 to 300 houses and each pocket has two workers for door-to-door collection of garbage. The workers have bar code readers and they scan the barcodes before the garbage collection. Garbage dumper bins are also arranged at every road corner and in residential localities.