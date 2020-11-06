STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

HC stay on probe quite unusual: Andhra Pradesh counsel in SC

The SC bench issued a notice to Varla Ramaiah and posted the matter for further hearing after four weeks. 

Published: 06th November 2020 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Dhyana Buddha statue at Amaravati in Guntur

Dhyana Buddha statue at Amaravati in Guntur. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government, which challenged the AP High Court’s order staying Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into Amaravati lands, on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that the HC does not have any extraordinary power for stopping the inquiry at a premature stage. 

Appearing on behalf of the State government, which challenged the HC’s stay on SIT probe into Amaravati lands, senior counsel Dushyant Dave submitted before the Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, MR Shah and Subhash Reddy, that the HC order is extraordinary and it has stopped the entire investigation into allegations of fraudulent practices and abuse of power.

Questioning the locus standi of the petitioner, TDP leader Varla Ramaiah, in the case, Dushyant Dave said unless you (a petitioner) are personally affected by the action of the State government, a writ is not maintainable. 

Further, he argued as to whatever wrong the previous government might have done, should not go unchecked and the SIT is supposed to probe it. He also submitted that the State government had even requested the Centre for a CBI probe into the case in March, 2019, but till date there has been no response. The SC bench issued a notice to Varla Ramaiah and posted the matter for further hearing after four weeks. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Amaravati lands case AP High Court SIT probe Supreme Court
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp