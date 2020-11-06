HC stay on probe quite unusual: Andhra Pradesh counsel in SC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government, which challenged the AP High Court’s order staying Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into Amaravati lands, on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that the HC does not have any extraordinary power for stopping the inquiry at a premature stage.

Appearing on behalf of the State government, which challenged the HC’s stay on SIT probe into Amaravati lands, senior counsel Dushyant Dave submitted before the Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, MR Shah and Subhash Reddy, that the HC order is extraordinary and it has stopped the entire investigation into allegations of fraudulent practices and abuse of power.

Questioning the locus standi of the petitioner, TDP leader Varla Ramaiah, in the case, Dushyant Dave said unless you (a petitioner) are personally affected by the action of the State government, a writ is not maintainable.

Further, he argued as to whatever wrong the previous government might have done, should not go unchecked and the SIT is supposed to probe it. He also submitted that the State government had even requested the Centre for a CBI probe into the case in March, 2019, but till date there has been no response. The SC bench issued a notice to Varla Ramaiah and posted the matter for further hearing after four weeks.