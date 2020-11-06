STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nomads from Maharashtra stranded in Andhra Pradesh for 8 months

Before Covid-19 outbreak, the nomads used to live well as money kept pouring in during festivals, fairs and special events. 

Published: 06th November 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

An entertainment event organizing material were turned used at Kallur due to Covid-19 pandemic.

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL: A 10-member group of nomads, who survived by organising amusement games for children and adults, has been stranded in Kurnool for the past eight months due to Covid-19.  In the absence of fairs and special events where they get to earn some money, life has gone from bad to worse for them. 

Sanjay, one of the nomads, said, “We arrived here from Sholapur in Maharashtra along with six trucks loaded with play equipment on Ugadi. As fairs and public events are banned, it has become difficult for us to survive. We are somehow managing by taking loans from our relatives and friends in Sholapur.” Interjecting, Sunitha, Sanjay’s wife, said, “We have already accrued a debt of `2 lakh and do not know how to clear it. We are borrowing money nearly every week.” 

The group of nomads are currently residing on Chowdeswari temple premises in Kallur. During festivals, fairs and special events, the nomads earn some money by organising amusement games for children and adults alike, he said. “Though we belong to Maharashtra, we do not have a permanent dwelling. We keep moving from one place to another in search of business and food. I know no other trade except this, which I inherited from my forefathers,” Sanjay said.

Before Covid-19 outbreak, the nomads used to live well as money kept pouring in during festivals, fairs and special events. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra nomads Kurnool Andhra PRadesh coronavirus
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp