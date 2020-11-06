Nomads from Maharashtra stranded in Andhra Pradesh for 8 months

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: A 10-member group of nomads, who survived by organising amusement games for children and adults, has been stranded in Kurnool for the past eight months due to Covid-19. In the absence of fairs and special events where they get to earn some money, life has gone from bad to worse for them.

Sanjay, one of the nomads, said, “We arrived here from Sholapur in Maharashtra along with six trucks loaded with play equipment on Ugadi. As fairs and public events are banned, it has become difficult for us to survive. We are somehow managing by taking loans from our relatives and friends in Sholapur.” Interjecting, Sunitha, Sanjay’s wife, said, “We have already accrued a debt of `2 lakh and do not know how to clear it. We are borrowing money nearly every week.”

The group of nomads are currently residing on Chowdeswari temple premises in Kallur. During festivals, fairs and special events, the nomads earn some money by organising amusement games for children and adults alike, he said. “Though we belong to Maharashtra, we do not have a permanent dwelling. We keep moving from one place to another in search of business and food. I know no other trade except this, which I inherited from my forefathers,” Sanjay said.

Before Covid-19 outbreak, the nomads used to live well as money kept pouring in during festivals, fairs and special events.