Andhra Pradesh engineering student arrest: Disha police arrest accused Budigi Nagendra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development in the sensational muder case of 21-year-old engineering student V Divya Tejaswini, Disha police on Friday arrested the accused Budigi Nagendra Babu alias Chinna Swamy(25) after completion of treatment at Guntur government hospital.

The police took the accused into custody 21 days after the murder. Confirming the arrest, Disha police station Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) VV Naidu said that the accused was questioned regarding the incident. The Disha police recorded his statement with regard to the circumstances that led him to kill Divya Tejaswini at her residence.

Besides, Disha police are also investigating the role of others, if any. "The accused Nagendra will be produced before the metropolitan magistrate on Saturday and he will be sent to judicial custody. We will file a separate custody petition soon after the completion of remand period," the ACP said.

Naidu said that they had completed the entire investigation and the charge-sheet will be filed against him at the earliest as per the Disha Act. On October 15, Nagendra barged into the house when Divya’s parents were away from home.

He stabbed her multiple times and slit her throat before trying to kill himself. Refuting the claims of Nagendra and his family members that it was a suicide pact, Naidu said that it is a clear case of murder as the girl died due to multiple stab injuries.

"We found at least 13 cut injuries on her body and the post-mortem report indicates that it’s a case of murder. Nagendra also claimed that he had married Divya secretly but could not produce supporting evidence pertaining to his claims," Naidu said.