STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh engineering student arrest: Disha police arrest accused Budigi Nagendra Babu

The accused Nagendra will be produced before the metropolitan magistrate on Saturday and he will be sent to judicial custody.

Published: 07th November 2020 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development in the sensational muder case of 21-year-old engineering student V Divya Tejaswini, Disha police on Friday arrested the accused Budigi Nagendra Babu alias Chinna Swamy(25) after completion of treatment at Guntur government hospital. 

The police took the accused into custody 21 days after the murder. Confirming the arrest, Disha police station Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) VV Naidu said that the accused was questioned regarding the incident. The Disha police recorded his statement with regard to the circumstances that led him to kill Divya Tejaswini at her residence. 

Besides, Disha police are also investigating the role of others, if any. "The accused Nagendra will be produced before the metropolitan magistrate on Saturday and he will be sent to judicial custody. We will file a separate custody petition soon after the completion of remand period," the ACP said. 

Naidu said that they had completed the entire investigation and the charge-sheet will be filed against him at the earliest as per the Disha Act. On October 15, Nagendra barged into the house when Divya’s parents were away from home. 

He stabbed her multiple times and slit her throat before trying to kill himself. Refuting the claims of Nagendra and his family members that it was a suicide pact, Naidu said that it is a clear case of murder as the girl died due to multiple stab injuries. 

"We found at least 13 cut injuries on her body and the post-mortem report indicates that it’s a case of murder. Nagendra also claimed that he had married Divya secretly but could not produce supporting evidence pertaining to his claims," Naidu said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Divya Tejaswini Divya murder case Disha police
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp