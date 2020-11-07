STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government to release 55 women prisoners

The State Cabinet on Thursday approved the release of women prisoners based on the recommendations of a high-level committee headed by the Home Secretary. 

Published: 07th November 2020 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison murder

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will soon release 55 women prisoners, who are serving life sentence in various prisons. Terming the decision to release only women prisoners a first-of-its-kind in the country, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha on Friday said the convicts who were given training in various trades as part of correctional services, could lead a dignified life after their release.

The State Cabinet on Thursday approved the release of women prisoners based on the recommendations of a high-level committee headed by the Home Secretary. A Government Order (Ms No 131 of Home Department) was issued for the release of 55 women prisoners in the State.

"Out of the total 147 female life convicts, 55 who have completed five years of their jail sentence, are eligible for release. After reviewing their antecedents, the 55 women prisoners will be released in a week," the Home Minister said.

Out of the 55 women who are going to be released, 21 are serving sentence in the Special Prison for Women in Rajamahendravaram, 27 in the Special Prison for Women in Kadapa, two in Visakhapatnam central prison and five in Nellore central prison.

Explaining the reason for giving remission to them, Sucharitha said, "A woman is the most important institution in our family structure. A woman’s absence disturbs the entire family system. Women get themselves reformed very fast and also develop a sense of remorse for the crime committed by them and they are less likely to go back to their old ways again."

Andhra Pradesh director-general (Prisons) Mohammad Ahsan Reza said some of the women prisoners who are going to be released, completed degrees while serving life sentence and others learnt tailoring, embroidery, baking and other skills.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh government Andhra Pradesh woman prisoners Mekathoti Sucharitha
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp