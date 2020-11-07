Andhra Pradesh government to release 55 women prisoners

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will soon release 55 women prisoners, who are serving life sentence in various prisons. Terming the decision to release only women prisoners a first-of-its-kind in the country, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha on Friday said the convicts who were given training in various trades as part of correctional services, could lead a dignified life after their release.

The State Cabinet on Thursday approved the release of women prisoners based on the recommendations of a high-level committee headed by the Home Secretary. A Government Order (Ms No 131 of Home Department) was issued for the release of 55 women prisoners in the State.

"Out of the total 147 female life convicts, 55 who have completed five years of their jail sentence, are eligible for release. After reviewing their antecedents, the 55 women prisoners will be released in a week," the Home Minister said.

Out of the 55 women who are going to be released, 21 are serving sentence in the Special Prison for Women in Rajamahendravaram, 27 in the Special Prison for Women in Kadapa, two in Visakhapatnam central prison and five in Nellore central prison.

Explaining the reason for giving remission to them, Sucharitha said, "A woman is the most important institution in our family structure. A woman’s absence disturbs the entire family system. Women get themselves reformed very fast and also develop a sense of remorse for the crime committed by them and they are less likely to go back to their old ways again."

Andhra Pradesh director-general (Prisons) Mohammad Ahsan Reza said some of the women prisoners who are going to be released, completed degrees while serving life sentence and others learnt tailoring, embroidery, baking and other skills.